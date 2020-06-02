Tattoo parlors prepare to open during Phase 2

Phase 1 ends this week and Phase 2 begins.

Black Diamond Collective Tattoos and Piercings prepares to re-open. (KALB)

The second phase of reopening Louisiana will allow tattoo parlors to get back to business.

"Everybody's been waiting for it. You know like… we're finally able to open so Tuesday we'll be opening back up” said Aaron Winegeart, the owner of Black Diamond Collective.

He and his employees are preparing to re-open next Tuesday. They could open this Friday when we go into the second phase, but they want to take their time and make sure everything is in place. They’re making some changes like adding some extra space in certain areas and making floor markers for social distancing.

“We're probably going to try to limit as many people in the building at one time as possible. We're going to be setting up a couple of handwashing stations,” Winegeart said.

Winegeart says the pandemic has taken a toll on the tattoo industry as a whole and they’re ready to get back to work. They haven't received official guidelines yet, but they’re finalizing a game plan to keep themselves and their clients as safe as possible. And they know adjusting to this new normal will be a challenge for everyone, but they’re hoping they’ll be able to get through it all with support from the community.

"We're going to be doing our best to catch up...anybody that had appointments that were missed and everything like that. But, it's just going to be one of those things that everybody's going to have to bear with us,” Winegeart said.

