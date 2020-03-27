Teenager dies in Orleans Parish as COVID-19 cases grow to 2,305 statewide; 83 deaths reported

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 2,305 cases of the COVID-19 virus in the state with 83 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon.

The death count now includes a 17-year-old in Orleans Parish. The state did not release any other information about the victim.

676 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of those, 239 patients require ventilation.

997 cases are reported in Orleans Parish with Jefferson Parish reporting 458 cases.

53 of the state’s 64 parishes have reported cases of COVID-19.

More than 15,000 tests have been completed by commercial labs and just over 2,200 tests have been conducted by state labs.

Health officials have identified COVID-19 clusters in six nursing homes in the state.

On Thursday, March 26 the five the LDH can identify are Chateau D’Ville, Chateau De Notre Dame, Lambeth House, St. James Place and Vista Shores.

Health officials define a “cluster” as two or more cases of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, that appear to be connected.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced last week that she was issuing a Stay Home mandate to help slow the spread in one of the areas of the country that has seen a skyrocket in the number of COVID-19 cases.

“We are trying to keep city government rolling and solvent,” Cantrell said. “We are ready to enforce.”

She said the city has not seen the curve of coronavirus flatten.

Businesses need to find a way to keep people at home. RTA will only offer essential services. City leaders are expecting a large number of results which will be “very sobering.” There will be a substantial spread of COVID-19, the mayor said.

The city of New Orleans urged citizens to stay at home in a tweet after a high increase in reported numbers.

“As #COVID19 #Coronavirus testing capacity continues to expand, we will have a better understanding of the rate of infection locally. But what these numbers indicate is what we already expected: that there is substantial community spread. That’s why it’s so critical to stay home,” Mayor Cantrell said in a statement.

Officials continue to push ways to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The first case of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, was announced in New Orleans on March 9.

Several parishes are offering testing for COVID-19. Each testing site has its own criteria and protocol. It is advised to call first before heading to a location to confirm they are open and have not met the testing cap for the day.

