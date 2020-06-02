Testing sites for COVID-19 in Grant Parish

Grant Parish will be setting up testing sites for the month of June.

Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain (KALB)

Testing began this Tuesday morning from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. There were two testing sites available for Grant Parish residents at the Civic Center and at the Bentley Pentecostal Church.

Testing will continue the rest of the week, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. daily.

On Wednesday, a testing site will be set up at Georgetown High School, on Thursday at Montgomery High School and Grant High School, and Friday at Grant High School.

"It's going to be a drive-thru process that the National Guard is going to be running,” Sheriff McCain explained. “There will be a motor home set up at each of the locations we'll talk about, and it's going to be directed by soldiers. They will have a pattern of cones that will be set up when you drive through, you never have to get out of your vehicle and if you don't have a vehicle, you can walk, you can ride up on a bicycle and they'll do the test on you. The only thing they'll need is a telephone number, so they can call you if you're positive, and a picture ID."

On Monday, June 8, a testing site will be at the Civic Center and Pollock Elementary. On Wednesday, June 10, testing will continue at the Bentley Pentecostal Church and Civic Center, and on Friday, June 12, a testing site will be at Georgetown High School.

You have to be 18 years or older, and testing is free.

