Texas governor announces new travel restrictions to combat COVID-19

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Sunday announced orders restricting travel to Texas from certain COVID-19 hot spots including Louisiana.

Abbott said road traveling coming into Texas from Louisiana will be restricted to those handling essential services. Anyone else coming in will be required to self-quarantine for two weeks.

The mandate will be enforced by the Texas Department of Public Safety at entry points into the state. The order does not apply to travel related to commercial activity, military service, emergency response, health response, or critical infrastructure functions.

He also said people flying from Miami, Atlanta, Detroit and Chicago, California and Washington state into Texas must be self-quarantined.

Abbott has also signed an executive order which prohibits dangerous felons from being released early due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Releasing dangerous criminals makes the state even less safe,” Governor Abbott said. “It also complicates and slows our ability to respond to the disaster caused by COVID-19."

Abbott also announced the first spot in the state that will be set up as a makeshift medical facility to treat COVID-19 patients and others.

The Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas has the capacity to house 250 beds with the ability to massively expand that number should it be needed. He also said authorities will be looking around the state for possible alternative facilities to treat patients should it be needed.

The Governor commented on the current status of hospital capacity and readiness and said at the moment the state of Texas has plenty of hospital beds and resources to handle today's patients but added that could change in the coming weeks.

In Texas, more than 25,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 and 2.552 have tested positive. 176 are in the hospital and there have been 34 reported deaths.

Brazos County's second patient to pass away after getting the virus was confirmed on Sunday morning. The person was a woman in her 90s who was in a local hospital when she passed away.

There are a total of 44 positive cases in Brazos County. There are a total of 58 cases in the Brazos Valley area.

