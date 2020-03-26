Texas requires New York, New Orleans travelers to quarantine

Texas is joining other states in imposing quarantines on travelers from the New York area, which is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday that people arriving by plane from New Orleans also must self-isolate for two weeks.

New Orleans is becoming a major center of COVID-19 worries as the number of cases surpassed 2,300 and deaths climbed to 86.

Governors in Florida and Maryland announced similar restrictions this week pertaining to New York.

Texas surpassed 1,400 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and 18 related deaths.

Read Gov. Abbott's full executive order here.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

