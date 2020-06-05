The Alexandria Zoo will reopen on June 17

The Alexandria Zoo is set to reopen on June 17. For now, the zoo will be open 5 days a week, from Wed. - Sun. with a one-way trail.

Gates will open at 9 a.m. and the last entry will be at 3:30 p.m.

RELATED: City of Alexandria announces plans for Phase 2 reopening

The number of guests allowed in at any given time will be limited to eliminate crowding and groups will be limited to 10 people.

Keeper chats, special events, private events and rentals are temporarily suspended.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.