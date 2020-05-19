The Grand Theatre showing private movie screenings to follow CDC guidelines

Movie theatres are experiencing the brute force of the COVID-19 pandemic and are getting creative to reopen under new health regulations. Most across the country are beginning to reopen as the stay at home orders expire.

The Grand Theatre in Alexandria has made some significant modifications to its business model now that Louisiana has entered phase 1 of reopening.

“We are prepared to have the auditorium ready with hand sanitizer, and we are following all the CDC protocols,” Amber Griffith, marketing manager said.

The biggest change comes in the way you watch a film. For now, you will not see packed movie theatres or strangers.

The Grand Theatre is allowing customers to purchase private screenings by renting auditoriums for $100. One of the limitations, only 20 people are allowed in each auditorium to promote social distancing.

“You know being family and friends, it will be an intimate group only as opposed to the general public,” Griffith said.

The rentals will be staggered to limit a customer’s exposure to other people within their group. Also, each auditorium will be sanitized and cleaned before the next group arrives.

The Grand Theatre is also selling concessions to go for people looking to have a movie theatre experience from home.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.