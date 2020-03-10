'The Hunt' pits Red vs Blue in a violent, bipartisan farce

Last fall, the violent satire “The Hunt” became ensnarled by some of the very politics it so playfully parodies.

Poster for Blumhouse Productions' controversial film "The Hunt" | Source: Blumhouse Productions via MGN

Universal Pictures pulled “The Hunt” from release after a series of deadly shootings and wave of right-wing criticism, including from President Trump.

Now, the makers of “The Hunt” want a do-over. And they feel they have a movie worthy of not a second chance but a legitimate first impression.

“The Hunt” isn’t the liberal screed it was accused, sight unseen, of being.

Rather, it’s a heightened, bipartisan farce that puts the red-vs-blue vitriol of social media into a bloody action-movie blender.

