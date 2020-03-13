The Masters, NASCAR races postponed due to coronavirus

(AP) — NASCAR and IndyCar have each called off their races this weekend.

NASCAR was scheduled to run Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway without spectators but said Friday it is calling off this weekend and next week’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

IndyCar was scheduled to open its season Sunday on the streets of St. Petersburg, Fla. but suspended its season through the end of April. Four races are affected.

The annual rite of spring for golf won’t happen this year, either. The Masters has been postponed until a later date. Augusta National did not indicate when the Masters would be played.

That means there will be no golf at least for the next month.

The Masters began in 1934 and only World War II has kept it from being played.

This was the biggest shoe to drop for golf. The PGA Tour already canceled the next three events leading up to the Masters.

Tiger Woods was to be going after his sixth green jacket.

Boston Marathon postponed until Sept. 14 amid virus concerns

Boston Marathon organizers say they’re postponing the prestigious race until Sept. 14 because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boston Athletic Association’s decision comes as premier sporting events worldwide are being canceled or postponed to help contain the global COVID-19 outbreak.

The marathon is the planet’s most celebrated footrace, but officials had become increasingly preoccupied with the health of the 31,000 registered runners and the estimated 1 million spectators who line the course, giving hand slaps, high fives and even kisses to the athletes as they pass by.

The 124th running of the Boston race had been scheduled for April 20.

London Marathon postponed to October

The London Marathon scheduled for April 26 has been postponed to Oct. 4.

“We know how disappointing this news will be for so many — the runners who have trained for many months, the thousands of charities for which they are raising funds, and the millions who watch the race every year,” event director Hugh Brasher said.

Previously, coronavirus fears have forced the Barcelona Marathon originally scheduled this Sunday, to be postponed to Oct. 25, and the Paris Marathon on April 5 to be shifted to Oct. 18.

The Rome Marathon set for March 29 was canceled earlier.

Premier League, Champions League call off matches

The Premier League and the Champions League both have been suspended as the chaos stemming from the coronavirus outbreak continues to impact soccer.

Matches in England will be stopped until at least April 3 after five Premier League clubs said some players or staff were in self-isolation.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the virus and so has Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. UEFA says it is stopping next week’s games in all competitions.

That includes the two remaining Champions League matches which had not been already called off.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.