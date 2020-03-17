The Rolling Stones postpone tour due to coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) — The Rolling Stones are postponing its 15-city North American tour because of the growing coronavirus outbreak.

The band announced Tuesday that its No Filter Tour, originally expected to kick off in San Diego on May 8, will no longer take place.

The band’s tour was also planned to visit some North American cities they haven’t played in years, including Cleveland, St. Louis, Austin, Texas, Louisville, Kentucky, Charlotte, North Carolina and Tampa, Florida.

Tour promoter AEG is advising concertgoers to hold onto their original tickets and wait for more information.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.