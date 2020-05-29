Things to keep in mind for 2020 hurricane season

In part one of my 2020 hurricane season outlook, I offered some reasons why it will be busy. Let's keep the following things in mind as we go through the season:

The chance of another U.S. landfall is much higher than is typical. Bertha was the first in 2020 and Arthur came within 23 miles of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

In the crosshairs this year is Texas to the Florida Panhandle, the remainder of Florida, the Carolinas north to New England.

A long season has already verified with two May storms. Look for one or two named storms in December.

In addition to Bertha, there will be other storms that develop close to shore and intensify quickly, several "surprise" storms that are not forecasted accurately or show atypical behavior.

Expect several storms that are only important to marine interests.

June and July should continue the active trend established in May.

An unprecedented factor in 2020 will be COVID-19. GOHSEP and FEMA already have plans to deal with the issues hurricane evacuations and shelters pose.

The battle against hurricanes is won during the off-season. Get prepared early!

