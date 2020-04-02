Third inmate dies from COVID-19 at Oakdale federal prison

Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Oakdale I is investigating its third inmate death related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

A news release from the Federal Bureau of Prison says James Wilson, 57, went into respiratory failure on March 29th. Medical staff evaluated him and brought him to a hospital for treatment. He later tested positive for COVID-19.

On March 30th, his condition declined and doctors placed him on a ventilator.

Wilson died April 1st. Officials say he had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions.

Wilson was sentenced in the Northern District of Alabama to a 135-month sentence for Obscene Material and Receipt of Child Pornography. He had been in custody at FCI Oakdale I since September 2015.

The facility currently houses 980 male offenders.

