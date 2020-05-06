Tioga High School celebrates teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week

Across the nation, educators have been recognized all week for their hard work, dedication, and love for teaching.

Source: Tioga High School

Here at home, Tioga High School administrators are recognizing Teacher Appreciation Week in several different ways.

On Monday, the school posted a video on Facebook that featured students holding signs thanking their favorite teachers. On Tuesday, a picture was posted representing "Together Tuesday" as a reminder during the pandemic. On Wednesday through Friday, faculty members will be delivering goody bags to the teacher’s homes.

Courtney Bell, the school’s student council sponsor who is also a teacher, said this week is well deserved.

“I feel like even though this year was cut short, everyday teachers work so very, very hard, and I don't think anybody understands the amount of hours that they put in, and the amount of time that they spend on education,” Bell explained. “I feel like it's important for them to just know how much they are appreciated because it's very hard throughout the year. You usually don't get any thanks for anything you do. All of our teachers go over and beyond. So, it's just nice to have a week where you're just saying 'hey, all of that extra time you've put in, thank you.'"

