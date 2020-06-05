Tioga man arrested in criminal sexual conduct, domestic abuse case

A Tioga man has been arrested following complaints of criminal sexual conduct involving juveniles in the Pineville area.

RPSO responded to the report on May 24 and identified Robert Earl Boyd, Sr., 57, as the suspect.

Through detectives' investigation, including interviews of the victims at the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center, and with the assistance of the Louisiana Department of Child & Family Services, sufficient probable cause was established that supported the original, as well as additional allegations.

Warrants were granted for Boyd’s arrest in reference to two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, one count of molestation of a juvenile and one count of domestic abuse battery by strangulation.

On June 1, members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force arrested Boyd and booked him into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Boyd is currently being held at the Detention Center in lieu of posting a $175,000 bond relating to the domestic and sexually-based criminal acts.

Copyright 2020 KALB and RPSO. All rights reserved.