Giving Tuesday Now - a chance to donate to local charities

May 5 is Giving Tuesday Now - a day you can help out your favorite nonprofit organization.

Giving Tuesday is held on the second Tuesday in December every year, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there's a spring version being held this month around the country.

Many of the individuals and small businesses who might typically donate to charity are unable to right now because of the current economic situation. Places like Evergreen Life Services in Pineville say they're dependent on support from the community, in everyday operations and especially right now.

"We are all going through this together," said Mitzi Lasalle of Evergreen Life Services. "We are all being affected together. Yes, there are unfortunately people losing their lives. Unfortunately, they are losing their jobs. Unfortunately, they are losing some type of normalcy. Of course for a nonprofit, we depend on our communities. We depend on local businesses. We depend on local foundations, organizations to help us provide the services that we do provide.”

All you have to do to participate in Giving Tuesday Now is to contact the charity of your choice to donate money or supplies. Evergreen Life Services is asking for donations of medical supplies for their employees and patients. Donations can be dropped off during business hours outside the front door.

Evergreen Life Services

920 Main St, Pineville, LA 71360

LIST OF NEEDS:

N95 Masks

Gowns

Gloves – (Small, Medium and Large)

Face Shields

Thermometer

Paper Towels

Toilet Paper

Kleenex

Laundry Detergent

Adult Briefs

Shampoo

Hand Soap

Hand Sanitizer

Disinfectant Spray & Wipes

Dishwasher Detergent

Personal Hygiene Products

