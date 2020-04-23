Tornado rips through Cenla, Effie family says they're thankful they're ok

Many people are now facing the reality of weather damage on top of the lasting effects of COVID-19.

Source: KALB

For the second time in four months, a tornado has done serious damage in Cenla. Residents in Effie woke up Thursday morning to downed trees and power lines.

82-year-old Angelo Piazza Jr. has seen a bad storm or two in his lifetime. When he was a young boy, his family would go to the Marksville Courthouse to ride out severe storms.

Piazza Jr., who lives on Highway 107, said the weather started to get bad late Wednesday night. Lightning and high winds caused damaged to his roof, shed and some minor damage to the front of his home.

Piazza Jr. says he checked on two neighbors who live alone to make sure they're doing okay. He spent all day Thursday cleaning up and helping any neighbors who have debris in their yard. Piazza Jr. said he's lived in Louisiana for a long time and isn't used to seeing severe weather like this.

“Trees went down," said Piazza Jr. "Trees went over roofs and houses. If you noticed, metal came off my building. The next storm came through around one in the morning, and it wasn’t that bad but the first one was real bad.”

There's a graveyard not even 50 feet away from where Piazza Jr. lives. He says not one grave, not even a flower was touched during the severe weather.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.