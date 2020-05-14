Tort reform bills pass committees in effort to lower auto insurance rates

Lowering Louisiana’s car insurance rates was the hot button issue at the start of the legislative session, now months later with lawmakers back in session, they’re tackling the issue once again.

Two tort reform bills aimed at lowering the state’s second-highest in the nation auto insurance rates passed in their respective committees earlier this week, nearly identical bills each in the House and the Senate.

“Lawyers are taking these cases that may not have any merit to them and when they do that it drives your cost of insurance up,” said Rep. Lance Harris, R-District 25.

Conservatives like Rep. Harris are pushing the bills focused on tort reform. They say it will eventually cut rates by as much as 25 percent, but it may take some time. The bill lowers the jury threshold from $50,000 to $5,000. It’s an attempt to discourage lawsuits and put more car accident cases in court. The bill also extends the time a victim has to sue after a wreck.

“Someone could go into the court and are not allowed to have a jury trial and the case worth two or three thousand dollars may get settled for $49,999. That drives the cost of insurance up. In that, the case wasn’t worth $50,000,” Harris said.

But opponents of the bills say it’s not a guarantee it will save you money.

“I don’t believe the bills will lower insurance rates very much...if any,” said State Sen. Jay Luneau, D-District 29.

Sen. Luneau also wants the focus to be on insurance reform by not allowing rates to be calculated based on credit score, gender, or whether a person has been deployed in the military for at least six months, to name a few.

“Frankly I didn’t see any compromise at all, I tried several times,” said Luneau.

Harris said they should look at insurance reform in the future, but tort reform needs to be done first.

“We know for a fact there is some abuse in the legal system right now,” said Rep. Harris. “If there wasn’t we wouldn’t have all the signs up and down the interstate and wouldn’t have all these cases of people filing suit over just about everything.”

But with the pandemic, some opponents say now is not the time to look at tort reform.

“There’s room to compromise on some of these issues and we could’ve done that if we would have had time to have the bill in the process long enough to have meetings and work it out,” said Luneau. “Frankly I think they are taking advantage of this time to get this pushed through the legislature and pass these bills out.”

Luneau said the issue should’ve been taken up during a special session. They are expecting the bills to hit the House and Senate floors sometime next week.

