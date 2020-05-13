Tourism industry looking for ways to bounce back after taking huge hit during pandemic

On Wednesday, May 13, Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced most state parks will reopen Friday, May 15 for Louisiana residents.

The tourism industry across the state and in Baton Rouge is taking a huge hit right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Visit Baton Rouge’s marketing team held a meeting with hospitality partners in the city in order to discuss steps for moving forward.

Below are some statistics and losses specific to Baton Rouge provided by Visit Baton Rouge:

Riverboats

Loss impact from March 16 to June 20:

•Riverboat stops: 57

•Estimated passenger count: 10,577

•Estimated economic impact lost: $1,637,923.08

Meetings/Conventions & Group Tours

•Over 140 groups (tours and conventions) and over 21,000 room nights lost, which would have generated an estimated $18,000,000 in economic impact

Tourism Research

According to a Visitor Profile Research Study (2018) and research conducted by the Louisiana Office of Tourism defining what visitors spend by parish (2018), here are some of the highlighted stats:

•Hospitality industry employs just over 13,000 people

•Visitors to the Baton Rouge area spend an average of $920 million annually

Annual visitation numbers for 2018 were 11.3 million:

•4.1 million people spent the night

•7.2 million people came for a day trip

Top reasons visitors choose to visit are:

•Connect with family and friends

•Attend marketable events (events they saw through advertisements/marketing efforts)

Top 5 feeder states for visitors are:

•Louisiana

•Texas

•Mississippi

•Florida

•Georgia

Visitors broken down by season:

•January through March: 24%

•April through June: 27%

•July through September: 24%

•October through December: 25%

