Trailer drops for Kevin Bacon horror film 'You Should Have Left'

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions’ latest horror film will be haunting your home theaters very soon!

The studios have dropped the trailer for “You Should Have Left,” starring Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried. It is written and directed by David Koepp. It's based on a 2017 novella of the same name by Daniel Kehlmann.

Universal Pictures describes the film as:

“In this terrifying, mind-twisting tale, a father fights desperately to save his family from a beautiful home that refuses to let them leave.

“Theo Conroy (Bacon) is a successful middle-aged man whose marriage to his much younger actress wife, Susanna (Seyfried) is shredding at the seams, frayed by her secretiveness, his jealousy, and the shadow of his past.”

“In an effort to repair their relationship, Theo and Susanna book a vacation at a stunning, remote modern home in the Welsh countryside for themselves and their six-year-old daughter, Ella (Avery Essex). What at first seems like a perfect retreat distorts into a perfect nightmare when Theo’s grasp on reality begins to unravel and he suspects that a sinister force within the house knows more than he or Susanna have revealed, even to each other.”

The film is skipping theaters and will be released on video on demand platforms on June 19.

