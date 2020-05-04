Trailer released for Michelle Obama Netflix documentary

(CNN) - Michelle Obama's Netflix documentary comes out on Wednesday. But, how much do you really know about the former First Lady?

This image released by Netflix shows former first lady Michelle Obama in a scene from "Becoming." | Source: Netflix via AP

In her documentary "Becoming," you'll see photos from her years growing up and hear stories from former president Barack Obama. You'll also get to hear from their two daughters.

Michelle herself will share the stories of the people she met after the release of her memoir, also titled “Becoming.”

In a recent tweet, she says she hopes people find some inspiration and joy in this film.

View the trailer above.

