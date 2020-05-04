Trailer released for Michelle Obama Netflix documentary

Michelle Obama's Netflix documentary comes out on Wednesday. But, how much do you really know about the former First Lady?

This image released by Netflix shows former first lady Michelle Obama in a scene from "Becoming." | Source: Netflix via AP

In her documentary "Becoming," you'll see photos from her years growing up and hear stories from former president Barack Obama. You'll also get to hear from their two daughters.

Michelle herself will share the stories of the people she met after the release of her memoir, also titled “Becoming.”

In a recent tweet, she says she hopes people find some inspiration and joy in this film.

I’m excited to share that on May 6, @Netflix will release BECOMING, a documentary directed by Nadia Hallgren that shares the stories of the amazing people I met after the release of my memoir. During this difficult time, I hope you’ll find some inspiration and joy in this film. pic.twitter.com/fqsIbhXYeL — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 27, 2020

View the trailer above.

