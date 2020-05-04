Travel restrictions lifted in Texas helping Fort Polk soldiers

Louisianians can now cross over into the Texas State border without having to self-quarantine.

Louisianians can now cross over into the Texas State border without having to self-quarantine.| KALB

Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas lifted the state's travel restrictions on Friday, May 1.

The lifting of these restrictions are important to soldiers at Fort Polk because it allows them to make it to their medical appointment without needing documentation from the military post.

"Governor Abbott has reduced that restriction," Brigadier General (BG) Patrick D. Frank, the Fort Polk and JRTC Commanding General said. "Although our 50-mile travel radius is still in effect under general order number one."

The 50-mile radius starts at Fort Polk and not the soldier's place of residence.