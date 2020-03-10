Trial date set for suspect in Natchitoches baby death case

A trial date has been set for one of two women accused in the burning death of 6-month-old Levi Cole Ellerbe in Natchitoches.

The trial for Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith is set to begin on Jan. 19, 2021, according to 10th Judicial District Court Judge Desiree Duhon Dyess.

In July 2018, Smith allegedly took Levi from his mother’s home in the Mayberry Trailer Park and took him about a mile away to Myrtle Street, where Smith allegedly poured gasoline on the child and set him on fire.

Firefighters who responded to the scene found Levi lying on his stomach in the fire. He was rushed to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with severe burns to 90 percent of his body. He was later transferred to Louisiana State University Hospital in Shreveport where he passed away.

Levi’s mother, Hannah Barker, was also arrested in the case and charged with being a principal to first-degree murder.

