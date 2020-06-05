Tracking Tropical Storm Cristobal

The First Alert Storm Team is continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Our third named system of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season is set to affect the Gulf Coast of the United States.

As of the 4 p.m. Friday afternoon advisory by the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Cristobal has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, is in the Yucatan Peninsula and pushing off to the north at 13 mph. The northward motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. Some additional strengthening is in the forecast over this weekend to a stronger tropical storm status. This system due to multiple factors at play, isn't expected to be a category 1 hurricane.

It's about 535 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River as of the 4 p.m. advisory.

A tropical storm watch and warning has been put into effect for portions of the Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida coastlines.

The potential impacts to Central Louisiana from this tropical system are several inches of rainfall over Sunday/Monday combined in isolated spots, leading to flooding concerns, also high winds leading to isolated power outages possible and finally isolated tornadoes are possible as well from this system. Please stay with KALB for the latest information and updates.

