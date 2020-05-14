Trump administration ease rules limiting truck driver hours

The Trump administration is easing rules covering working hours for truck drivers.

Trucks travel along I-35 in Oklahoma City, Friday, March 20, 2020. | Source: AP Photo / Sue Ogrocki

The trucking industry has been pushing for more flexibility in the rules, but labor and safety groups oppose the changes. They say the new rules will result in more fatigued truck drivers on the road.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced Thursday that it will extend the maximum workday for short-haul drivers from 12 hours to 14 hours and apply the longer day to more drivers.

The agency, part of the Transportation Department, says the changes will let truckers make more deliveries without compromising safety.

