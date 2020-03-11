Trump administration weighs delaying tax deadline amid outbreak

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Trump administration is working on plans to delay the April 15 federal tax deadline for some taxpayers in a bid to soften the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the U.S. economy.
Source: KALB
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Congress on Wednesday that the administration is looking to provide relief for most individual taxpayers as well as for small businesses.
Mnuchin says a payment delay would have the effect of putting more than $200 billion back into the economy.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.