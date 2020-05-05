Pres. Trump delivers remarks Arizona mask production facility

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP / White House) - President Donald Trump is in Arizona to visit a face mask factory Tuesday, demonstrating his determination to see the country reopen.

President Donald Trump arrives in Phoenix, Tuesday, May 5, 2020 where he will speak during a roundtable on supporting Native Americans and participate in a tour of a Honeywell International plant that manufactures personal protective equipment, | Source: AP Photo / Evan Vucci

“The people of our country should think of themselves as warriors. We have to open," he declared as he left Washington on a trip that was more about the journey than the destination.

Trump told reporters that he would be willing to wear a face mask during Tuesday's visit “if it’s a mask environment."

Trump has been touring a Honeywell factory that makes N95 masks and holding a roundtable on Native American issues.

Aides said it would be worth the nearly eight hours of flight time as a symbolic show that the nation is beginning to regain some normalcy. The trip was expected to be a marker of Trump’s return to a regular travel schedule, as he hopes the nation, too, will begin to emerge from seven weeks of virus-imposed isolation.

“The governors, it’s in their hands, but our country wants to open,” Trump said before leaving Washington.

