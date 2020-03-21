Two Ouachita Parish residents test positive for COVID-19

Officials say two residents of Ouachita Parish have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ouachita Parish Police Juror Shane Smiley says he learned of the two new cases Saturday afternoon.

Smiley says the two residents have been at home in isolation for the past few days pending the results of their COVID-19 tests. No other details were available.

At the last update on Saturday morning, the Louisiana Dept. of Health said there were 585 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana. These cases are expected to be reflected in the updated map around 5:30 p.m.

On Friday, Smiley reported the death of someone from another parish who died in Ouachita. He said his understanding is that the patient was visiting and died at a hospital here on Wednesday. The test results were returned after the patient's death and were confirmed as positive for coronavirus.