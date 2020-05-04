Two Rapides Regional Medical Center employees celebrate 50 years of work

Two Rapides Regional Medical Center employees are celebrating a huge milestone - 50 years of employment!

Martha Young and Della Fields are celebrating 50 years of employment at Rapides Regional Medical Center. | Source: KALB

Della Fields is a NICU secretary and Martha Young is a cashier in the cafeteria, and as of Monday, May 4, they're the current longest working employees at the hospital. They both started working at the hospital on May 5, 1970. Although, they didn't know each other at the time.

The women - who are both in their 70s - say the thing that surprises them the most is just how fast those fifty years have gone by. The one thing they expected the least, was to celebrate 50 years during the middle of a global pandemic.

Fields says her love of children is what has kept her going through the years, "I love babies so after they opened up the NICU unit I moved there. It's always been about the babies and my employees. They like my children now. We just have a good time. We work together. We play together."

As for Young, she has some pretty big plans for celebrating. "When all this stuff gets over later on, I want to go get on the Price is Right. I like that show and I watch it all the time so I'm going to call Drew or somebody and see if I can get me a ticket or something and go."

Neither of the women are in a hurry to retire. Fields says she might stick around another month, and Young says she doesn't have any current plans to retire.

