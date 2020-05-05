Two arrested in Natchitoches for drug and weapons charges

Two women in Natchitoches have been arrested on drug and weapons charges, according to Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force.

During an investigation, the Task Force says they conducted search warrants on two homes in Natchitoches and seized approximately one pound of suspected high-grade marijuana, 61 suspected THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) cartridges, 122 suspected oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia consistent with the distribution of controlled dangerous substances, and two firearms.

As a result, the Task Force says Bianca Robinson, 29, and Whitney Colton, 26, were taken in custody.

Their arrest report states that Robinson was charged with possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute, distribution of Schedule I controlled dangerous substances, criminal conspiracy, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Colton was charged with two counts of possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2020 NMJDTF. All rights reserved.