Two bodies recovered near Gulf Shores as Coast Guard searched for missing swimmers

Two bodies were recovered Tuesday morning near Gulf Shores, according to the FOX News affiliate in Mobile.

Orange Beach authorities say the bodies were found along Baldwin County’s Gulf Coast shore, as searchers have been combing the area for two missing swimmers believed to be from New Orleans.

Around 5:30 a.m., a body washed ashore in Gulf Shores in the state park. A second body was found in Gulf Shores near 6th Street.

No identifications have been made.

Officials say more details will be made available later.

Authorities have been searching the area for two swimmers missing since the Memorial Day weekend.

The swimmers went missing near Perdido Pass Sunday night.

Witnesses say the two men were seen hanging onto a float, waving their arms for help.

Around the same time a third swimmer, a woman, was found floating face down in the water by boaters nearby and airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola in critical condition.

She has been identified as 28-year-old Jasmine Brundy.

The two missing men were identified as 22-year-old Darius Robinson and 28-year-old Ryan Guy.

Police say the three were visiting from Louisiana together.

