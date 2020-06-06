Two close friends lead the Marksville protest outside of the courthouse

Another peaceful protest popped in the Central Louisiana area, Saturday evening on the steps of the Marksville courthouse. Two friends, Kota Jeter and Taylor Henderson organized the protest.

Jeter and Henderson organize a peaceful protest on the steps of the Marksville courthouse. | KALB

Jeter (black) and Henderson (white) see one another more as brothers instead of friends.

"We've been best friends for like 20 years," Jeter said.

"At least as far as my memory goes back," Henderson followed up. "His mom is my mom. His dad is my dad."

The friends hope their protest inspires others to develop close relationships with people from different ethnicities, such as they have.

"If racism can be broken," Henderson stated. "Then we can do anything as people and that's what we plan on doing."

