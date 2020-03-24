Two sisters spreading joy through their community with letters, during the COVID-19 pandemic

With school out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two sisters are spending a lot of their time at their grandmother's restaurant working, but it's not the only thing they are doing with the break from school.

Kaitlyn (left) and Kendall (right) encourage others to join them in writing these letters to residents in nursing homes. | Source: KALB

"We were in the car [and] my mom was like Nia since you have like the entire school year off...maybe you could write letters to people," Kaitlyn Nolf, a sixth-grade student at Anacoco Elementary said. "When I got home, I wrote a letter and finished it. My mom said, 'Kaitlyn this is really good.'"

After the conversation, Kaitlyn's mom reached out to News Channel Five through a Facebook message, telling us about the amazing sixth-grader, and her big sister, both of them writing letters to patients in nursing homes.

"We would go to the nursing homes and visit with them," Kendall Nolf, Kaitlyn's sister and ninth-grade student at Anacoco High said. "But since we can't do that right, we are spreading joy all around [through letters]."

While nursing homes are not allowing visitors due to the pandemic, Kendall and Kaitlyn say that will not stop them from making someone's day.

"I want them to know that these letters have a purpose," Kaitlyn said. "I want you to know, no matter what you are going through, I am praying for you and we are here for you."

"It makes me feel special," Kendall followed up. "We are calling it the 'Be the Light' challenge and you are just trying to show others compassion."

The Nolf sisters encourage others to join them in writing these letters. All you have to do is drop your letter off at the Mustard Seed in Leesville on Entrance Road, and the two sisters will make sure the letters get to a nursing home.

