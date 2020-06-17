Advertisement

U.S. Army seeks to hire 10,000 new soldiers during national hiring event

The United States Army does virtual hiring campaign to recruit 10,000 new soldiers. (Source: CNN)
The United States Army does virtual hiring campaign to recruit 10,000 new soldiers. (Source: CNN) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 1:38 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The United States Army is going online in an effort to recruit thousands of new soldiers.

The military branch has started Army National Hiring Days, its first nationwide virtual hiring campaign.

The goal is to recruit 10,000 new soldiers to serve in 150 different occupations.

According to its website, those who enlist during this time could receive an extra $2,000 bonus or a four-year scholarship.

To enlist, you must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, between the ages of 17 and 34, graduated high school or received your GED diploma and met medical and physical requirements, among other stipulations.

The Army National Hiring Days is already underway and wraps up on July 2.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local reactions to Executive Order for police reform

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Local law enforcement leaders and city officials react to the President's Executive Order for Police Reform.

National

NASA’s next Mars rover honors medical teams fighting virus

Updated: 11 minutes ago
NASA’s next Mars rover is honoring all the medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus battle.

News

Public hearing for Entrance Road annexation

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Corey Howard
Public hearing for the Entrance Road annexation on June 22nd.

News

Free lunch for first responders

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Corey Howard
Labby’s Funeral Home will be handing out free lunches to first responders.

News

Teachers looking into Google Classroom

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Corey Howard
A three-week course aims to have teachers Google Classroom efficient, in case a second outbreak erupts in Louisiana.

Latest News

News

Exclusive interview with President Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Our Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro sits down with President Donald Trump in a one-on-one interview at the White House.

News

Kincaid Lake boating accident

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A local attorney was killed in an apparent boating accident on Kincaid Lake.

News

Black Lives Matter: Community leaders speak on race relations in Cenla

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Protestors across the nation and in Cenla have started speaking out against racism and protesting in the name of change, even as a global pandemic continues.

News

Local attorney killed in boating accident on Kincaid Lake

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Al Quartemont
A prominent, local attorney was killed in an apparent boating accident on Kincaid Lake on Wednesday, June 17.

National

Trump talks police reform, coronavirus and the election in one-on-one interview

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro
President Donald Trump spoke one-on-one with Gray Television’s Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro Wednesday at the White House.

National

`That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
Danny Masterson is charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in early 2003 and a 23-year-old woman in late 2003.