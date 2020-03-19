U.S. Army to adjust rotations to Combat Training Centers

Due to the current worldwide situation, the U.S. Army will adjust Combat Training Center rotations in order to protect Soldiers, allied partners and Army civilians participating in these training events. The Army will continue to meet readiness requirements.

"Although we are adjusting the training calendar, the Army Combat Training Centers will continue to focus on improving unit readiness by providing highly realistic, stressful, joint and combined-arms training across the full spectrum of conflict," said Lt. Gen. Charles Flynn, Deputy Chief of Staff of Operations, Plans and Training.

This adjustment specifically impacts the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Washington Army National Guard, and they are now available to the governor of Washington State to respond to the current situation there.

The U.S. Army Combat Training Centers are the premier training venues for combined-arms collective training. They include the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, and the Joint Multinational Readiness Center at Hohenfels, Germany, where brigade-level training exercises are conducted by armored brigade combat teams, infantry brigade combat teams and Stryker brigade combat teams as part of the Army training model.

Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, commander of the JRTC and Fort Polk, announced today in a live-streamed town hall meeting held on the installation's Facebook page, that the JRTC's April rotation (20-06 with the 2nd Bde, 10th Mtn) will be rescheduled in fiscal year 21.

The Army will continue to reevaluate the situation as conditions change, and the protection of the health and safety of our Soldiers and their families will remain the Army's top priority.

For more information, please contact Ms. Cheryle Rivas at 703-692-5743 or cheryle.a.rivas.civ@mail.mil

Copyright 2020 U.S. ARMY. All rights reserved.

