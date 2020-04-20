U.S. Supreme Court rules unanimous jury verdicts required in state criminal trials for serious offenses

A major decision in the United States Supreme Court on Monday will have sweeping effects on the Louisiana judicial system.

In a 6-3 ruling, with Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Samuel Alito and Justice Elena Kagan dissenting, the high court ruled that defendants in criminal trials can only be convicted by a unanimous jury.

Oregon was the only state left in which defendants could be convicted in the old 10-2 verdict system.

The ruling overturns the 2016 conviction of a Louisiana man named Evangelisto Ramos, who was convicted in a 10-2 verdict of killing a woman in New Orleans.

Back in 2018, the state's voters approved a constitutional amendment that got rid of non-unanimous jury verdicts if the crime occurred on or after January 1, 2019.

Supreme Court opinion on Ramos

