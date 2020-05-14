US mortgage rates hover near all-time lows; 30-year at 3.28%

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates were mostly steady this week, hovering near all-time lows.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan edged up to 3.28% from 3.26% last week.

The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage eased to 2.72% from 2.73% last week.

Mortgage applications for home purchases reached a new low in April as the economy and housing market reeled from the shutdown spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

The normally busy spring homebuying season has been upended.

At the same time, however, home prices have been rising.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.