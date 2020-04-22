U.S. to boost aid to Greenland in bid to counter Russia, China

The Trump administration is poised to announce an expanded diplomatic presence in Greenland and a new assistance package for the vast island.

The U.S. moves are aimed at thwarting growing Chinese and Russian influence in the Arctic.

U.S. and European officials say the administration, along with Greenland's government, is expected to announce on Thursday the opening of a U.S. Agency for International Development office at the new American consulate in Nuuk and more than $10 million in new aid projects.

The expected announcement will come less than a year after President Donald Trump drew derision for expressing an interest in buying Greenland.

