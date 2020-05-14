United Way asks families across Louisiana to complete economic assessment survey to measure COVID-19 impact

The United Way is continuing its service to community members during COVID-19, but they need your help.

Source: MGN

The organization is asking people to fill out an economic assessment survey created to gain some insight into families' and individuals' biggest needs during this time - ranging anywhere from food and cleaning supplies to income.

The United Way will collect the survey results and use them to determine what its community members need the most and how the organization can best help those in need.

“All of the local United Ways in Louisiana, there are 12 of us, will be looking at the results and using them to find out 'What is it that we can do as a community?'” said United Way Cenla president David Britt. “Because that's what United Way is - a local community getting together voluntarily to answer whatever needs need to be answered.”

If you would like to fill out a survey, you can call the United Way of Cenla at 443-7203, or go to their website.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

