For the class of 2020, the long-awaited day finally came Monday afternoon at Louisiana College in the Guinn Auditorium.

University Academy celebrates the class of 2020, and hold a graduation ceremony despite the pandemic. (KALB)

"I kind of thought we weren't going to have a graduation," Jelissa Duffey, a graduating senior said. "It feels great to have one."

Most seniors did not think it would happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was rewarding because like you said, I didn't expect it," Madilyn Lemoine said.

After the governor lifted the stay-at-home order administrator at University Academy got the ball rolling for graduation.

"I'm glad we got to have our graduation," Ke’Amantavious Brown, a graduating senior complement DeEtte Lloyd, the school's director for helping his class have a graduation ceremony. "Thanks to Ms. Lloyd, and everyone else for going out there way to do this for us, [and] have a great experience."

"Not everyone was able to have this opportunity to graduate," Remington Paul, another graduating senior said. "Some people were only able to invite 5 people to their graduation. We were blessed to be able to invite 10 apiece."

"We are the strongest class," Duffey said. "Because we had to go through the most."

