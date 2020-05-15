University Academy students earn associates degrees from LSUA

Seven University Academy students were awarded their associate’s degrees on Thursday during LSUA’s virtual graduation ceremony.

These graduates include:

•Cameron Duncan, Associate of Science

•Skylar Guillory, Associate of Arts

•Madeline Lemoine, Associate of Arts

•Alberto Miller, Associate of Science

•Dayton Rivas, Associate of Science

•Anna Steckler, Associate of Science

•Victoria Steckler, Associate of Science

Congratulations to all the graduates!

