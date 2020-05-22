LSP seeking help in crash investigation that killed Natchitoches teen

Louisiana State Police Troop E is seeking help from the public about a crash that occurred on May 3 on LA Hwy 494 which involved a 2009 Nissan pickup, driven by Wesley A. Rollo, 19.

Troopers have identified several possible vehicles in which its occupants may have witnessed the crash.

These vehicles include an older model dark-colored Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck towing a camper trailer, two separate pickup trucks, individuals in a black or dark-colored passenger car, and individuals in an SUV pulling a utility trailer.

If anyone has any information regarding this crash that killed Rollo, they are asked to contact Troop E at (318) 487-5911. No amount of information should be considered too small to report. All leads/information will be looked into thoroughly.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A single-vehicle crash severely injured a teenager from Natchitoches, on May 3. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred on LA Hwy 494, which involved a 2009 Nissan pickup, driven by Wesley A. Rollo, 19. The Nissan was westbound on LA Hwy 494 when Rollo lost control, exited the right side of the roadway and impacted a culvert.

The Nissan overturned causing Rollo to be ejected.

Rollo sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. On May 5, Rollo succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

