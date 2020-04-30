VPSB provides new school updates

The Vernon Parish School Board has provided new information on school updates:

THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION IS FROM VPSB:

Office hours at the schools will be extended next week starting Tuesday, May 5. All schools will have their offices open and administrators will be available every Tuesday and Thursday from 8am-12pm.

Please call your school during that time to communicate questions, information, and concerns.

In light of the extension of the “stay home” order by Governor Edwards, we will now look at the postponement plan for graduation ceremonies. All high schools are planning to move these graduations back until the first two weeks in June. Hopefully, some restrictions will be lifted after May 15 for public gatherings. Please consult your school for further information.

The Emergency Meals to You program sponsored by Baylor University and the USDA will be extending the delivery of meals to our verified students of Vernon Parish until June 30. There will still be no cost to the families.

As of April 30, the LHSAA still has all athletic activities suspended until further notice. Principals that have athletic teams, please follow up on the email from Mr. Jordan concerning athletic equipment and uniform inventory. We are still working on a plan for athletic physicals for next

year and we will be in contact as soon as that plan is finalized.

VPSB Directors will be working in the central office on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8-12, beginning the week of May 4.

We are still in the process of finalizing plans for the close of school. Our last day of school is Friday, May 22. Please follow all deadlines and timelines that you do every year and move forward with all procedures as if school is still going on. We are also trying to put forth plans and

back up plans for some form of summer school. More details will follow. We are also planning for the start of school next year, hopefully in August.

The May 7 and 12 School Board meetings have been postponed until after the extended May 15 “stay home” order. We are planning to have the next meeting at 10:00, Tuesday, May 19.

We appreciate the patience, cooperation, and support of all the stakeholders during this time.

We are still on “shut down” until we get further guidance on the May 15 extension of the “stay home” order. We will continue to communicate and update you on our website (www.vpsb.us) and your school website.

I want to thank the technology department, curriculum department,

teachers, administrators, and parents on the cooperation they exhibited for the implementation and continuation of our virtual schooling and distance learning. We hope that this will continue to stimulate the thinking and learning of all our students. Our goal is to minimize any learning gaps that may develop from being away from school.

Be safe and continue to follow all health and safety guidelines put forth by the CDC, LDHH, and the Governor’s Office to get past this pandemic.

Sincerely,

James Williams, Superintendent

