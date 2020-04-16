VPSB responds to the closure of schools for 2019-20 school year

Following Gov. Edward's announcement on April 15 to keep school facilities closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, the Vernon Parish School Board announced plans to keep students educated.

The goal is for each student to complete an online survey to determine their internet access and their learning needs.

VPSB says they work with administrators, teachers, and technology staff to provide guidance and support and plan to start the communication between teachers and students, digitally, by the week of April 27.

Please refer to the VPSB website and your school website for more information.

On Monday, April 20, Vernon Parish high schools will celebrate the seniors and spring sport athletes, families, fans, and coaches by participating in the national “Be the Light” campaign. Lights will be turned on at the school facilities at 8 p.m.

Office hours for school administrators will resume Tuesday, April 21. All school offices will be operational on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. Please call your schools and school to make appointments.

Schools and school facilities will continue to remain on “shutdown” until further notice. The “stay at home” order exists until April 30, at this time. We will follow guidance from the LDOE, CDC, and LDHH before we open any schools and have any personal contact between our students,

parents, teachers, and staff.

All grades and transcripts for students will be finalized and processed in the same time frame as always. The last day of school is Friday, May 22. School personnel will be in contact with their parents to give further guidelines for their student.

Everyone will be given opportunity to improve their existing grade in each class

Each high school will provide a virtual graduation for their senior class. More information will follow. School administrators will be able to guide parents and students through those procedures and activities.

VPSB had 1721 lunch applications submitted and verified for Emergency Meals to You. This information has been submitted to Baylor University. They will then submit information to a third-party vendor and meals should be mailed or UPS shipped to homes starting week of April 20.

From Superintendent James Williams:

"I have encouraged all school employees to have 2 plans. We should now be ready to implement our plans for not returning to school this academic year. Teachers, administrators, support staff, central office staff, parents, and students, please follow the same timelines, procedures, and schedules that you would normally do during this time each year. This last 6 weeks of school is important for deadlines and for finalizing everything to close out the school year. Remember, school is

still scheduled to continue, we just must do it in a different method.

"Thank you for everything that each of you have done during these uncertain times. It has not been easy and has only been manageable through the efforts of our people. This includes patience, perseverance, and willingness to do more than normal. I appreciate the support from each of you and we all should appreciate the support from our entire school board. They have been nothing but helpful and supportive in everything we have asked of them. Again, until things change (which they do daily), I wish all of you the best and encourage you to continue social distancing, follow 'stay home' orders, and practice all the good health recommendations."

