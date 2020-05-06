VPSO mourning the loss of a fellow deputy.

On Wednesday, the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office (VPSO) mourned the loss of a fellow deputy.

James Thomas "Tommy" Poe Jr, a retired deputy with VPSO passed away Saturday, May 2, after a horseback riding accident.

Poe started his career with VPSO as a dispatcher, then Sheriff's deputy, and he retired as a detective after 27 years with the department.

"Today is a day to honor Tommy [Poe]," Sam Craft, the Vernon Parish Sheriff said. "He had a lasting impact here at our office and throughout our parish. He was always courteous and kind... he was the epiphany of what you would want in a deputy sheriff."

Poe was 66-years-old when he passed away.