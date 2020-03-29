Vernon Parish: COVID-19 Disaster Declaration

The Vernon Parish Police Jury declared a State of Emergency within the Parish.

What does that mean for people in the parish? It means residents, political subdivisions, and local governing authorities could receive disaster assistance from the federal and state government.

The parish made this decision after a meeting on March 16, which included the Vernon Parish Police Jury, the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office, and the Vernon Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Statement from the Vernon Parish Police Jury:

"On Monday, March 16, 2020, after discussion with the Vernon Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Vernon Parish Police Jury declared a State of Emergency in Vernon Parish. The declaration was filed with the Vernon Parish Clerk of Court and submitted to the State of Louisiana by the Vernon Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. This declaration allows local governing authorities, political subdivisions, and residents to be eligible for disaster assistance from the federal and state governments should it be required."