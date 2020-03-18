Vernon Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness provides an update

A lot of question around the state concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and each Parish's reaction is different, depending on the number of cases.

Kenneth Moore with the Vernon Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness | Source: KALB

However, there's good news for residents in Vernon Parish. All the government entities provided by the Parish are still up and running.

"Emergency services here in the Parish are continuing to function," Kenneth Moore, with the Vernon Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness said. "We in government are doing everything possible to make sure people in the Parish are getting everything they need and they are being taken care of in the proper manner."

The Vernon Parish Office of Emergency preparedness urges people to visit the the Louisiana Department of Health website for updates.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.