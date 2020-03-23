Vernon Parish elected officials address the governor's "Stay at Home" order

Elected officials in Vernon Parish met Monday morning at the Sheriff's Office to discuss the "Stay at Home" order issued by Governor Edwards.

The order is not a statewide lockdown and Parish officials do not plan to shut down drive-thru restaurants, grocery stores, pharmacies, and convenience stores, but officials do as for people to stay at home if they can.

"Drug stores, grocery stores, [and] convenience stores are not affected," Sam Craft, the sheriff of Vernon Parish said. "Go once a week, once every two weeks, and when you go stock up for the week... stock up for two weeks. Don't keep running back and forth every day. Stay at home and isolate yourself."

Governor Edward's orders went into effect at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.