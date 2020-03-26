Vernon Parish feeding program ends Thursday

The Vernon Parish School Board plans to end its feeding program for students Thursday, Mar. 26th.

"Unfortunately, there are some factors we cannot control," Vernon Parish Superintendent James Williams said. "The lack of commodities, food, supplies, and the limited access for deliveries has extinguished our resources."

Williams also cited safety concerns for employees supplying meals because of the severity of COVID-19 in the state.

He says the school district has reached out to the federal government to assist with supplying meals in the future.

You can read Superintendent James Williams' full statement below.

We have continued to work out several issues for the feeding program. It has been operating very efficiently and has been very helpful to several people. I commend the food service workers, the food service staff at the central office, the Principals, and the parents for their outstanding cooperation and patience in this endeavor. Unfortunately, there are some factors we cannot control. The lack of commodities, food, supplies, and the limited access for deliveries has extinguished our resources. We are very concerned about the safety and well-being of our employees with the spread of the virus continuing at this rate. Therefore, we will have to suspend our feeding program after Thursday, March 26. Thursday, March 26 will be will be our last day to feed. We are exploring other possible options. We have applied to the Federal Government through Baylor University for a feeding program for students. Information will be given to the media with further instructions. We will also keep you updated on the VPSB website.

