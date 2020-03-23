Vernon Parish keeping students stomach's full and brain turning

On Monday morning, schools in Vernon Parish started passing out their free lunches and provided students with educational packets.

If you would like to pick up either a lunch or an educational packet, just stop by the dropoff location for your school. You can find that information at here.

Both packets and lunches will be passed out Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

"It's just exciting to see our kiddos back," Dione Bradford, the principal at Parkway Elementary said. "We are so excited we can provide these resources for their minds and their bellies. It's just so good to see everybody."

"Parents have been very thankful," Lee Coriell, the principal at North Polk said. "We are scheduled to go through at least until this week. Possibly beyond that, but we know we are scheduled through this week."

School officials at Parkway Elementary alone passed out nearly 150 meals and packets.

