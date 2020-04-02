Vidalia Police Dept. remembers officer who died of COVID-19

The Vidalia Police Department is remembering one of their own.

Office Kejuane Bates recently died of COVID-19, according to the Louisiana Fraternal Order of Police.

Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill wrote in a Facebook post a heartfelt memorial for Bates.

Merrill wrote:

"Hello, I’m Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill, yesterday we lost a family member; He was a son, husband, father, police officer, pastor, D.A.R.E. officer, coach, mentor and my friend. There are no words to take away the pain that our family, his family, and our community are going through right now. It has always been my job as Chief to build morale and make everyone feel better with comforting words and trying to solve whatever problems the officers and the public may have. I wish I could do that now, but I’m lost for words of comfort, for I am hurting as well. Officer Kejaune Bates was a man of God and all I can think of is that this is God’s plan. Kejuane is rejoicing in Heaven right now. I can only believe this is part of God’s plan for our brother in blue and that this was no mistake. Let’s all take this and learn something from it. As many people that knew Kejuane, everyone had different positive experiences with him. I’m sure everyone will take something away from this and learn what God has to offer. We will continue to hold the line and be there for you. Please keep us, VUE students and staff, his church family and Kejaune’s family in your prayers, stay safe, well and strong and God bless! We will get through this together as a Nation and community. Please keep Chelsea, Madison and all of Kejuane’s family in your prayers. Officer Bates police cruiser, VP - 29, will be parked outside of the PD, if you would like to visit and pay your respects. The window will also be cracked if you would like to leave letters for his family."

